Nikki Haley: This is the Palestinians' last chance

Former US ambassador to the UN discusses "Deal of the Century": Israel's national security was the number one priority.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke on Monday at the Israel Center on Addictions event in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

In her remarks, Haley addressed US President Donald Trump's peace plan, the “Deal of the Century”, which will be unveiled on Tuesday.

"The number one priority" of the deal is "the national security of Israel," she said.

“We knew we would not do anything to compromise security, and there would be no deal if either party disagreed," Haley added, according to a report in Israel Hayom.

"The goal is to get to a place where we can help the Palestinians be in better condition - without harming Israel. The Palestinians have said they are not going to come to the table, but the key is how Arab states respond to the plan. The US will not try to push either side. At the end of the day, it should be a decision between Israel and the Palestinians,” she stressed.

“It is a plan that is doable and I hope everyone will keep an open mind. You deserve peace and this is the time to take a brave step forward. My hope is that Arab society will want to push the matter forward. I think we'll see a direction of openness, and that may signal to the Palestinians that this is perhaps their last chance.”

Haley noted that President Trump “keeps his promises. In every area – the restriction of Iran, the move of the US embassy’ to Jerusalem and the elimination of [Qassem] Soleimani, without whom the world is a safer place without.”