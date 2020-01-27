Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump meet in Washington

President of the United States presents the Prime Minister with details related to Deal of the Century.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is meeting this evening in the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the beginning of the meeting, the U.S. President said he hoped Israel would say 'yes' to peace in the Middle East.

He said he would present his full plan tomorrow. "If it is accepted it will be great and even if not, we can live with it."

The President also addressed Benny Gantz and said, "Netanyahu and Gantz are worthy competitors. I've been waiting for three election campaigns. What a strange system you have. We've been talking about the plan for a long time and we waited. We will host Gantz here so it won't interfere in the elections."