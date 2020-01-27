Palestinian Authority premier calls on world to boycott Trump peace plan

Palestinian Authority calls on international community not to cooperate with Trump's Middle East peace plan. 'It gives Israel sovereignty.'

Palestinian Authority premier Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday urged international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" .

"This a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and protect Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan," Shtayyeh told a cabinet meeting.

"This plan gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory," he said.

Trump is expected to unveil his "peace plan" for the Middle East after hosting Monday in Washington Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz.

It comes as Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate while Netanyahu, who is facing indictment over corruption allegations, will contest an election next month which Gantz is hoping to win.

"We call on the international community to not be partners in this because it contravenes international law," Shtayyeh told the Palestinian Authority cabinet.

"The rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale."

No representatives from the Palestinian Authority were invited to Washington, after the PA cut all ties

with the Trump administration after President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.

The plan is widely expected to be the most favorable towards Israel ever proposed by the United States, with alleged leaks -- denied by Trump -- suggesting it would allow Israel to annex all Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, giving Israel some 30% of the area.

While the US and Israel are likely to be supportive of the plan, the reaction of international powers could be key.

Two European diplomats told AFP the European Union was working on a statement reaffirming its support for the two-state solution along the traditional lines.

Shtayyeh said PA chief Mahmoud Abbas would call a meeting of the Palestinian leadership to discuss the best ways to respond to the plan.