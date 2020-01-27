Shas MKs, led by Aryeh Deri, tour Jordan Valley ahead of possible annexation of the area.

Shas lawmakers, led by party chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, toured the Jordan Valley area Monday morning, during a visit hosted by Yigal Dilmoni, the director-general of the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

During the tour, Minister Deri said that the Interior Ministry had begun to prepare for the application of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley as part of the soon-to-be-released Trump administration Middle East peace plan.

“This is ours, this is the land of our forefathers,” said Deri. “It is a great privilege to continue their work.”

“With us today are regional council leaders, and as the Interior Minister, I’d like to say today that we’ve started to prepare – there is work to be done here because there is going to be annexation.”

“We are preparing all the administrative work – this won’t be simple. There are a lot of legal questions and registration issues.”

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz is slated to meet with President Trump on Monday, to discuss the details of the administration’s Middle East peace plan.

Gantz arrived in Washington Sunday afternoon (local time), ahead of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is slated to meet with Trump on Tuesday to discuss the peace plan.