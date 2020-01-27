Hundreds join Women of the Wall prayer service, sparking backlash from worshippers

Women of the Wall group smuggles Torah scroll into Western Wall plaza for non-traditional prayer service - in violation of regulations.

Some three hundred women joined a non-traditional prayer service held at the Western Wall plaza Monday morning which was organized by the controversial Women of the Wall organization.

The Women of the Wall movement, which organizes monthly prayer services at the Western Wall plaza to mark the beginning of the new Hebrew month, smuggled in a Torah scroll to the plaza for the non-traditional prayer service, despite regulations put in place by the plaza’s management against such practices.

While a smaller prayer space exists along the Western Wall for egalitarian services, the Women of the Wall have continued to use the main Western Wall plaza, in defiance of the regulations put in place by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the chief rabbi of the site.

The non-traditional service held in the main plaza by the Women of the Wall provoked a backlash from other worshippers, who protested the smuggling in of a Torah scroll to the women’s section.