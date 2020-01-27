Liberman attacks the haredim, who fire back

UTJ responds after Yisrael Beytenu chairman says that in the next government, he will ensure that budgets are not transferred to yeshivas.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Sunday commented on the protest by the haredi Yerushalmi Faction in Jerusalem against the arrest of a haredi draft dodger who had refused to appear at an army induction office.

“I just saw the riot of the haredim from the Yerushalmi Faction at the entrance to Jerusalem. In the next coalition, we will ensure that budgets reach health and soldiers and not yeshivas and yeshiva students,” tweeted Liberman.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer added, “When a conference for haredi soldiers in Ashdod was blown up we did not hear from [Yaakov] Litzman, [Aryeh] Deri and not even from [Naftali] Bennett. Now that the entrance to Jerusalem is blocked, their booming silence reveals that Deri, Litzman, Gafni and even Bennett – are interested in keeping their seats at all costs, even if it means burying their heads in the sand in the face of the violence of the extreme factions of the haredi community."

The United Torah Judaism party fired back, saying, "This is the same Liberman who met with the leader of the Yerushalmi Faction and promised them everything in exchange for political deals. This the same Liberman who led us to a third election."

"Today it is clear to everyone that voting for Liberman means a fourth election," added the party.