'Trump will try to compromise between Netanyahu and Gantz'

Attorney Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, believes that the invitation that was extended to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz to the White House is more significant than just a discussion of the “Deal of the Century”.

"The meeting in Washington now, before our elections, is supposed to be about the Deal of the Century, but in my opinion, the President will try to help Netanyahu and Gantz reach an understanding and common ground to solve our internal political problem. Because as far as the US is concerned, as long as Israel has no government, it is not a helpful partner in the region,” Zell told Arutz Sheva in an interview on Sunday.

"We need a government here and the stalemate we are in could continue even after the March elections. So, I think that, in Washington, there will be an opportunity for the President to sit with the two leaders and talk to them about the gap between them,” he added.

The Deal of the Century, continued Zell, presents many opportunities for Israel. "Nobody, except for a limited group, knows what the plan is all about. Based on the rumors I think there is something to be happy about. The US administration will not force the plan on us unless the Israeli government agrees to accept it. In my opinion, this plan should include the best conditions possible that we can expect from an outside party like the US. But there is no expectation that the Palestinians will accept the plan. It won't go to a final settlement."

As for the Democrats’ threats to thwart the implementation of the plan, Zell said he believes those are not serious.

"In my opinion, the Democrats are irrelevant. They are engaged in their impeachment plan which is collapsing. All of their candidates, without exception, are not friends of Israel in their own words. Sanders, even though he is Jewish - his statements are almost anti-Semitic. I do not expect them to support any plan - certainly not one which is supportive of Israel."