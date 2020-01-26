Former NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash in Los Angeles

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash in southern California after a fire breaks out in his private helicopter.

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter accident in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old former LA Lakers shooting guard and several other people were killed Sunday when Bryant’s private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County.

The helicopter crashed after a fire broke out onboard, TMZ Sports reported. It is unclear at this point how the fire was sparked.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Bryant's helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76.

Vanessa, Bryant’s wife, was not on board the chopper at the time of the crash.

There are no survivors, and according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash involved multiple fatalities.

“AIRCRAFT DOWN Battalion 5 units working a multiple fatality helicopter crash in #Calabasas the #NTSB is currently in route to this incident. @LASDHQ is on scene and assisting,” the LA County Fire Department tweeted.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ office later confirmed that five people were killed in the crash.

“Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing,” the office tweeted.

There are unconfirmed reports that Bryant's four daughters - Gianna, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri - were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash and are among the dead.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa. He spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the LA Lakers, after being drafted in 1996, before retiring in 2016.

President Donald Trump called the crash "terrible news", tweeting: "Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!"

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a statement via Twitter following Bryant's death.

"I was saddened to hear about the tragedy in the US; a sad day for everyone around the world who loves sports. Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players in history, was killed today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He is survived by his wife and four children, and millions of basketball fans around the world. He won't be forgotten."