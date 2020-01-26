Snow coming to Petah Tikva

8 points around the city will be scattered with snow from the Hermon. Petah Tikva mayor: "I invite everyone to come and enjoy."

The municipality of Petah Tikva will spread snow from the Hermon at several locations throughout the city .

At some of the locations, a smaller pile will also be placed for younger children, in addition to the larger pile for older children. Each pile will have colored spoons and buckets for everyone's enjoyment.

The snow piles will be scattered on Friday, February 14, at eight locations throughout the city.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said: "Although this year we had a lot of rainfall and very cold weather but not enough for us to have snow in Petah Tikva, I decided this year as well to bring snow from the Hermon for the residents of the city and the children, who will enjoy the experience of soft and cold snow. I invite everyone to come and enjoy one of the snow locations."