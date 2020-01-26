Netanyahu: We cannot miss historic opportunity of Trump peace plan

Ahead of Trump plan reveal, PM says that, through "dozens of conversations," he has found the White House attentive to Israel's needs.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday with a reference to the impending release of the Trump Administration's peace plan, dubbed the 'Deal of the Century.'

Netanyahu, who will take off to Washington this afternoon to meet with President Trump tomorrow, said: "We are in the midst of very dramatic events. I will meet with tomorrow with my friend Trump, who will present the Deal of the Century. Only once in history does such an opportunity present itself, and we must not miss it."

The prime minister said that he has had "dozens of conversations" with President Trump and had found the president attentive to Israel's needs.

Netanyahu ignored questions from journalists as to whether he would support the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state as part of the peace deal.