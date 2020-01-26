Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in eastern Jerusalem

Body of Qais Abu Ramila from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina located in a reservoir of rainwater.

The body of eight-year-old Qais Abu Ramila, from the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, who had been missing since Friday, was located early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater.

He was evacuated to a hospital after residents attempted to resuscitate him. Initially, he was said to be in serious condition, but doctors ultimately pronounced him dead.

Thousands of people attended his funeral, which left from the Al-Aqsa mosque on Saturday afternoon.

Police believe the boy slipped and fell into the reservoir and was injured, resulting in him remaining there all night without being able to get out. Hundreds of residents of Beit Hanina took part in the search efforts, during which clashes broke out between police and the residents.