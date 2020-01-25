Benny Gantz: I decided to accept White House invitation and will meet Trump on Monday

MK Gantz praises US Pres. Trump, says the two have had 'secret' conversations. 'Israel is forever thankful for the US' friendship.'

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz on Saturday night announced that he plans to accept US President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the White House next week.

On Friday, reports said that the Blue and White party was considering rejecting Trump's invitation.

However, on Saturday night, Gantz confirmed participation.

"There is a special, longstanding bond between the United States and Israel, built on shared values and joint interests," Gantz said. "The United States is Israel's closest ally and friend and under President Trump's leadership, the alliance between Israel and the United States has grown stronger, deeper, and more significant than ever."

"Over these last few months, I have held many meetings and discussions on the 'peace plan' with the President's advisers, White House officials, and my friend, [US] Ambassador [to Israel] David Friedman. I value and appreciate their commitment to the State of Israel and its prosperity, as well as their willingness to share, to listen to what was said in these talks regarding Israel's security interests, and its regional and international status.

"The content of our conversations, just like the details of the plan, will remain secret for now. I can however tell you that the 'peace plan,' devised by President Trump, will go down in history as a meaningful landmark, mapping the way for different players in the Middle East to finally move ahead towards a historic regional agreement.

"These are fateful times, for both Israel's borders and character, as well as its democratic fabric. Therefore, I have decided to accept the invitation extended to me by President Trump and meet with him, in person, this Monday, as the leader of the largest party in Israel.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I wish to thank President Trump for his dedication and determination in defending the security interests that both Israel and the US share.



"As the President's full and committed partner, I wish to say to him from this stage: Israel is forever thankful for the United States' friendship, and the United States can always count on Israel's partnership."