Netanyahu: 'We must not pass up an offer that comes once in all of history'

PM Netanyahu praises 'deal of the century,' says Israel has never had such an opportunity.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night praised US President Donald Trump and the soon-to-be-unveiled "deal of the century" peace plan.

"Once in history there is an opportunity like this, and we must not pass it up," Netanyahu said. "We have today in the White House the greatest friend Israel ever had, and so we have the greatest opportunity we have ever had."

"For three years, I have been speaking with President Trump and his staff about our most crucial security and national interests, which must be included in any diplomatic agreement.

"In the White House, I found a listening ear for those concerns. Therefore, I am full of hope that we are standing just before a historical moment in our state's history."

He added: "I am leaving to Washington with a feeling of great mission, of great responsibility, and of a great opportunity which will not return and which allows [us] to ensure the future of Israel."