Samaria Regional Council head: These are our red lines

Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Samaria Regional Council, on Thursday attended an emergency meeting with senior officials in the settlement enterprise regarding the US “Deal of the Century” for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Dagan presented the red lines of the settlement enterprise on possible components of the peace plan.

"We will not agree to a Palestinian state, not to a division between blocs, not to the abandonment of communities as enclaves within the territory of a terrorist state as was done to Netzarim, not to move Area C to Area B, nor will we consent to further withdrawals," Dagan said.

He added, "We want to make it clear right now, there are things that, for us, are red lines. The settlement enterprise will not sit idly by when games are being played with its future."

Dagan also spoke with evangelical leaders in the US who form President Donald Trump's voting base and are concerned about the dangers in the plan for the communities in Judea and Samaria and for the Land of Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have both accepted the Trump Administration's invitation to the White House next week to discuss the administration's upcoming Middle East peace plan.

"President Trump asked me to extend an invitation for Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week, to discuss regional issues as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land," Pence told reporters.

The Vice President added that he invited Gantz at Netanyahu's suggestion.

Trump later told reporters that he will unveil the details of the plan even before Gantz and Netanyahu arrive in Washington.