Kantor: Holocaust Forum gives the Jewish People around the world hope

World Holocaust Forum President Dr. Moshe Kantor: With current levels of emigration there could be no Jewish communities in Europe by 2050

President of the World Holocaust Forum and the European Jewish Congress Dr. Moshe Kantor told the almost fifty world leaders assembled for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem that the situation for Jewish communities is extremely precarious.

“According to surveys, more than 80% of Jews say they feel unsafe in Europe today with more than 40% said they have considered leaving the continent,” Dr. Kantor said during his address. “In recent years, around 3% of Jews have emigrated from Europe annually because of antisemitism, meaning that in only 30 years, if the current trends persist or worsen, there could be no Jews left in Europe by 2050.”

"What must be done?", Dr. Kantor asked and explained, "Firstly, we must educate- about the holocaust and about the dangers of antisemitism, racism and xenophobia. And particularly from an early age.

Secondly, we must introduce meaningful legislation and thirdly fully enforce it. In this regard, there is so much that we can learn from one another."

"For example", Kantor continued, "Germany adopted a law, two years ago, against hate speech, addressing one of the most powerful platforms for antisemitism and racism today- the internet.

The United States has recently addressed the growing antisemitism on university campuses, with an executive order which permits restricting of federal funds for universities that do not combat antisemitism."

"France passed legislation against boycotts of people and products based on nationality, addressing the new type of antisemitism which targets the Jewish state. A few weeks ago, they passed a resolution acknowledging that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism!"

"Great Britain is a model of how to effectively respond to antisemitism. It created a taskforce, combined of law enforcement agencies ,legal institutions and civil society organizations ,to effectively coordinate and act against antisemitism."

"And Russia where we find maybe the lowest rates of antisemitism due to a very uncompromising, long term policy towards antisemitism. And antisemitic incidents are rated with maximum severity."

The historic event, titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,” was organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in cooperation with Yad Vashem, under the auspices of the President of the State of Israel.

“I am delighted that you have gathered here today to stand side by side with the Jewish People,” Dr. Kantor told the world leaders. “It sends a powerful message that antisemitism is unacceptable and a danger to all of our societies.”

“I thank you for this, because it gives the Jewish People around the world hope, that extremism can be countered with the values of tolerance, decency and moderation.”