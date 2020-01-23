Macron visits memorial to deportation of French Jews

A ceremony was held today, Thursday, at the Memorial to the Deportation of Jews from France, located at the Rogleet Forest near the city of Beit Shemesh.

During the event, hosted by Keren Kayemeth Leisrael – Jewish National Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the memorial, which measures up to 100 meters in length and 13 meters in height and contains the convoys of deportations first and last names, and date and place of birth of the deportees. The grove consists of 80,000 pine trees, in memory of the 80,000 Jews who were deported from France to Nazi death and labor camps during the holocaust.

In memory, President Macron laid a wreath and met with youth - 3rd generation to deportees, with Auschwitz-Birkenau survivor Mr. Saul Oren and with Mr. Samuel Green, survivor of the Val’ d’Hiv Roundup.

Also present at the ceremony was Mr. Yair Lootsteen, KKL-JNF Vice-Chairman, who expressed the organization’s deep appreciation for President Macron’s visit and for the opportunity to share this momentous occasion, in remembrance, together.