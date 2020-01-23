Live: 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

World leaders participate in central event of World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.

The central event of the World Holocaust Forum is taking place Thursday afternoon at Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem.

Leaders from around the world are participating, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Vice President Mike Pence, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Reuven Rivlin opened the program, saying the world can unite to fight anti-Semitism and hatred as armies united against the Nazis during World War II as a matter of humanity.

"Anti-Semitism does not stop with Jews - no democracy is immune," he said.

Rivlin also emphasized that Israel is not compensation for Holocaust - "It's our homeland."