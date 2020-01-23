Ukraine President relinquishes seats for Holocaust survivors who did not find tickets

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian delegation give up seats in favor of survivors who did not find tickets: 'These people deserve all the honor.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to relinquish his assigned seats and those of the Ukrainian delegation at the International Holocaust Forum ceremony to be held today at Yad Vashem to mark the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp's liberation.

Zelensky asked the tickets be given to Holocaust survivors who wished to attend the ceremony. Government ministers Ze'ev Elkin, Ofir Akunis, Amir Ohana, and Yifat Shasha-Biton also made a similar gesture.

The Ukrainian President tweeted: "We heard that many Holocaust survivors were unable to attend the International Holocaust Forum. The Ukrainian delegation gave them their seats, like some Israeli ministers. These people deserve all the honor."

Zelensky, who arrived in Israel last night, added, "We will attend all the events and clear all scheduled meetings."

Earlier, Russian President Volodymyr Putin and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed at Ben Gurion Airport for their participation in the World Holocaust Forum.