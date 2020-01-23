Says Islamic Revolution about to remove 'structure of arrogance' from face of Earth.

In a Friday sermon delivered in the Iranian city of Mashhad, Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda said that Iran’s long-range accurate missiles can target the palaces of emirs and kings of countries that host U.S. military bases and that the presence of these bases is dangerous for these countries, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that the Islamic Revolution is about to remove “the structure of arrogance” from the face of the Earth, and he compared Iran to a herd of sheep that is attacked by the “predatory wolf” that is America.

He said that Iran must fight America like a goat fights off wolves with its horns.

The sermon was aired on Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran).