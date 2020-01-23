Netanyahu greets Putin

PM meets with Russian leader on the occasion of the World Holocaust Forum commemorating 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Netanyahu met with Russian leader Putin upon his arrival in Israel, welcoming him to Jerusalem.

Putin is in Israel to participate in the World Holocaust Forum commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and to inaugurate a memorial for casualties of the Siege of Leningrad during World War II.

The meeting between the two leaders is taking place at the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street, and will apparently also see the presence of Yaffa Issachar, the mother of Naama, who is being held in Russian prison.

"Sara and I are happy to welcome you to our home in Jerusalem and thank you for the strong connection between Russia and Israel which serves our nations and states, and peace and security in the region. Welcome to Jerusalem," Netanyahu said.

Putin thanked Netanyahu for the invitation and added, "We regularly work with the PM and have planned to come to Israel for a long time. I am sure that the visit will help advance relations between Israel and Russia and, of course, today we remember the victims of the Holocaust."