The Israeli police continue to act on high alert due to the events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, attended by dozens of high-ranking presidents, heads of state, kings, and guests visiting the State of Israel.

Thousands of police officers, border fighters, and volunteers were deployed at Ben Gurion Airport, along the inter-city routes leading to Jerusalem and throughout the city, with the aim of maintaining security, public order, and directing traffic, according to the arrival of high-ranking guests and their entourage.

This morning around 08:00 and 10:00, Highway 1 and its interchanges will be blocked to traffic for a limited period of time in the direction of Jerusalem (eastbound). Another road block is expected in the evening in the opposite direction (westbound).

Meanwhile, traffic jams are expected along the entire route from Shapirim Interchange to the entrance to Jerusalem. The road will be closed and graded, according to the convoy's progress along the route. In addition, Highway 443 will remain open continuously for vehicular traffic.

Within the city of Jerusalem, many streets will be intermittently blocked for relatively short periods of time throughout the day, from morning to evening, including: the entrance to the city of Jerusalem from Route 1 (Ginot Sakharov), Weizman, Herzl Boulevard, Rabin Boulevard, Hanasi Hashishi, Ben Zvi , Ramban, Gershon Agron, Jabotinsky, Haim Hazaz, Herzog, Bezalel Bazaq, Shmuel Bate, Kikar Holland, Shmuel Bate/Herzl Boulevard, Menachem Begin and the interchanges leading to it, Rosemarin/Begin Junction, Kikar Flumer Junction, Hanasi, Kikar Paris Junction, Hameches Junction from Shlomo Hamelech and Yitzhak Kariv, David Remez, Hevron Road, Daniel Yanovsky, Ha'askan, Ruppin, Betzalel, Beit Herzl, Tzir Hazikaron, Tzir Bayit V'Gan, Yitzhak Kariv, Jerusalem Brigade, Maalei HaShalom, Road 1 from Haim Bar Lev Junction south for private vehicles (except public transport), Sultan Suleiman through Yericho to Opal is closed to traffic, Tzahal Tunnel (closed due to a VIP visit the Western Wall), the exit from the city via Begin through Hevron until Asher Viner inclusive, the exit from Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, the exit from Arnona to Kibbutz Ramat Rachel will be closed from Kfar Etzion Street.