One dead in shooting in Seattle

At least one person was killed and six others injured after a shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, USA Today reports.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5:00 p.m. (local time) of multiple gunshot victims.
One person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area and others were injured.
"We responded immediately and we discovered victims at the scene in about a one-block radius," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters. "Officers immediately started life-saving measures."
The Seattle Police Department, via Twitter, said officers were investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect who fled from the scene.
The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.
The incident was the third shooting incident in downtown Seattle in two days.