One dead in shooting in Seattle

One person killed and six others injured in shooting in downtown Seattle. Police searching for gunman who fled the scene.

At least one person was killed and six others injured after a shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, USA Today reports.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5:00 p.m. (local time) of multiple gunshot victims.

One person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area and others were injured.

"We responded immediately and we discovered victims at the scene in about a one-block radius," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters. "Officers immediately started life-saving measures."

The Seattle Police Department, via Twitter, said officers were investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect who fled from the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.

The incident was the third shooting incident in downtown Seattle in two days.