12-year-old dies after falling from window in Ashdod

A 12-year-old died after falling from a fifth-story window in Ashdod Wednesday evening.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics treated the boy at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shmuel Eifergen who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "According to neighbors, the boy fell from a window on the 5th-floor a landed on the ground below. He was severely injured and is in critical condition. Together with a volunteer paramedic from United Hatzalah and other EMS personnel performed CPR on the child at the scene, after which he was taken to the hospital while still undergoing CPR."

The boy was declared dead at the hospital.