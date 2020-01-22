The President's Residence hosted an official reception Wednesday evening with heads of state and delegates from around the world who have responded to President Reuben Rivlin's invitation to the International Holocaust Forum.

The event is also attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Blue and White Chairman , President of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and others.

Speaking at the reception, Rivlin said: "This is a historic gathering, not only for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, but for all of humanity. Tonight as we remember the victims of the Holocaust, and World War II, we also commemorate the triumph of freedom and human dignity."

"I hope and pray that out of this room has come a uniform message for every country in the world that world leaders stand united in the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and extremism, in defending democracy and democratic values. This is our hourly order. This is our challenge," he added.