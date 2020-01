French President Macron got angry at policemen near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and said to them "go outside"

French President Emmanuel Macron got angry at policemen who sought to enter with him into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem.

"Everyone knows the rules. I don't like what you did in front of me, go outside. Nobody has to provoke anybody," he told police.

Macron told the Shin Bet officer in front of him: "You did a great job in the city. I do appreciate it. Please respect the rules as they are for centuries. They will not change with me."