Israel ends power cuts after Palestinian Authority cuts its debt in half

Israel's state-owned electricity utility said Wednesday it was ending power cuts to the Palestinian Authority, after the PA paid over half of its outstanding debt for electricity.

In September, the Israel Electric Corporation began cutting power in parts of the PA over the 1.7 billion shekel ($500 million, 450 million euro) debt owed by the main Palestinian Authority power distributor for Judea and Samaria.

On Wednesday, the IEC said it had received 920 million shekels from the Palestinian Authority.

"The electric company will cease the power cuts over the debts," a statement from the IEC said, adding it would hold further negotiations with the power distributor and the Palestinian Authority on the repayment of the remainder of the outstanding funds.

The IEC called the payment a "breakthrough" and "the basis to a comprehensive solution the sides strive to reach."

There was no immediate confirmation from the Palestinian Authority.

IEC chairman Yiftah Ron-Tal called the payment "a significant step in reducing the debts," adding his company was working to "upgrade the quality of supply".

The company had imposed power cuts of several hours a day in parts of Ramallah and other PA towns in Judea and Samaria in a bid to recover the money owned.

