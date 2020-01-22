Serbian president flies yellow flag with Star of David to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

'Nazis tried to make this symbol of their attempt to destroy the Jews - not it is a symbol of honor,' says Serbian president.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is flying a yellow flag to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day at his official residence in in the capital of Belgrade.

The flag, which bears a Star of David and the word “Jude,” is meant to evoke the yellow star badge that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. It is flying alongside the Serbian national flag at the Novi Dvor building.

Vucic tweeted a photo of the flag on Tuesday with the words “This sign was a symbol of an attempt to destroy the Jewish people by the Nazis. Today it is a badge of honor. 75 years later. Never again.”

Vucic is scheduled to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Thursday. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27