The floods at IAF base

A senior official in the Israel Air Force on Tuesday evening commented on the damage that was caused to eight aircraft in floods at the Hatzor base earlier this month, saying that five of the aircraft would return to service in the coming days.

However, he added, three additional F-16 fighter jets would not be fit for use for another two months due to the fact that their electronic components were damaged and it is taking more time to repair them.

"The aircraft were in deep water at high levels and electronic components in the aircraft could be damaged. We will not take any risks," the officer noted.

The senior officer added that the base is already operational and that eventually all aircraft will return to service.

He also stated that the reports stating that the estimated damage to the base and aircraft from the flooding stood at "hundreds of millions of shekels" are far from true.