Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vows to 'fight anti-Semitism' in her country

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will be honored for establishing a joint Israel-Georgia culture office and for the fight against anti-Semitism in her country.

The Georgian President accepted the award and said: "These ceremonies are a necessity. Remeberance is vital. Only if humans remember can we all prevent ther epetition of the past. Memory is what distinguished humans from animals, and out ability to acknowledge past crimes.

"We can never be confident enough that intolerance will not prevail once again.

"We Georgians can be proud that there was never any distinction made in Georgia in the basis of religion. We always totally accepted this integral part of Georgia that was the Jewish community."

Speakers include Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Israel Museum Founder Dr. Mike Evans, and President Trump's Advisory Committee member and Israeli-Georgian philanthropist and businessman Mikiel Mirashvili. Other guests will come from the US Embassy and the Prime Minister's Office.