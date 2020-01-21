Defense Minister Naftali Bennett: 'We're fighting for the Land of Israel'

Bennett responds to comments by PA premier: 'We will settle this land and apply sovereignty to it.'

השר בנט בבית אל

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) toured the Binyamin Regional Council district in Samaria Tuesday, and met with Beit El mayor Shai Alon.

During his visit to Beit El, Bennett responded to comments made earlier Tuesday by the Palestinian Authority premier, Mohammad Shtayyeh, about the ‘land battle’ in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

“This morning, the PA prime minister declared a war for land in Area C. Until today, this was all happening on just one side – Palestinians were in the field, and we weren’t. That will stop.”

“We are in a battle for the Land of Israel. The State of Israel isn’t the UN, it as a party to the battle. We will seize the territories in the Land of Israel and we will settle them with Israeli citizens and we will stop Palestinian construction.”

“For years, we’ve been in a battle to stop [the construction]. The near future will be a transition from preventing to being decisive – applying sovereignty to Area C in the Land of Israel, in Judea and Samaria.”

“That’s our mission. We can do it in the coming year. To break through this freeze of the last 52 years during which we didn’t apply Israeli law to even one centimeter – in Judea and Samaria, Jordan Valley we will apply sovereignty.”





