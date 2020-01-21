

Medic treats accident victims while on way to his own wedding Dressed in his groom's suit, Mordechai Avot, 22, of Tzfat didn't think twice before rushing to treat car accident victims. Orli Harari,

MDA Mordechai Avot at accident scene Mordechai Avot, 22, a Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteer from Tzfat, didn't expect that the happiest day of his life would look like this.



Mordechai and his friend, Uri Yemini, 21, a paramedic and ambulance driver for MDA, were making their way on Sunday this week from an afternoon prayer service in Meron to Mordechai's wedding in Rosh Pina. Suddenly they noticed two vehicles involved in a car accident.



With Mordechai dressed in groom's clothes, the two jumped out of their vehicle and began providing first aid to a man and woman who had suffered minor injuries. "The road conditions and visibility were very difficult, and the treatment was done under challenging conditions, under heavy fog. When I noticed the accident, I operated automatically, ran to help the injured and did not think about the groom's suit I was wearing. We administered first aid, and an ambulance soon came to evacuate the two, who were lightly injured, to the hospital," Mordechai said.



At the same time that he administered medical treatment, Mordechai also made sure to divert traffic to prevent an accident. "It was important to signal to drivers that there was a hazard along the way," Mordechai recalled. "We, as MDA workers, are always prepared and will always administer aid, anywhere and at any time."



The next day, Mordechai was excited to receive a congratulations from one of the accident victims, who even asked to meet with him and personally thank him for the assistance.





