In Judea and Samaria, Israeli security forces close five illegal weapons workshops

Some of the confiscated weapons

As part of joint operational activities during the past month and a half by the Israel Defense Forces, the Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Border Police and the Israel Police to combat terrorism in Judea and Samaria, extensive searches have been conducted for illegal weapons.

During the searches, the forces seized numerous weapons, including 13 handguns, 25 Carlo-type automatic weapons, two M16 assault rifles and ammunition.

All of the items were confiscated and transferred to security forces.

In addition, as part of an ongoing widescale operation in the area, IDF forces confiscated terror funds worth thousands of shekels.

On Monday evening, IDF forces seized five workshops for the manufacture of illegal weapons, Monday evening, in the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.