Woman killed in Kiryat Arba accident

One person was killed in a traffic accident in the Israeli town of Kiryat Arba, south of Jerusalem in the Hevron area, Tuesday morning.

A woman roughly 40 years of age was hit by a car in Kiryat Arba, leaving her seriously injured.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the woman before evacuating her via ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her lower body, and was anesthetized and put on assisted breathing before being evacuated to the hospital.

“When we got there,” said MDA paramedic Yaira Veingosh, “we saw a woman lying on the road, unconscious, who was suffering from injuries to the lower part of her body. We provided advanced medical treatment, including anesthetizing her and putting her on assisted breathing, and we then evacuated her in a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital while she was in critical condition.”

After the victim was evacuated to Shaare Zedek, doctors were forced to declare her death, a Shaare Zedek spokesperson said Tuesday morning.