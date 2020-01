Nazila Golestan: Israel's destruction is a foundation of Iranian ideology Iranian born Jewish activist says that Iran is today 'officially' antisemitic, and eliminating Israel has become an official state policy Nitsan Keidar, Poland,

Nazila Golestan, the Special Envoy for Human Rights at the Iran National Council for Free Elections, spoke at the EJA symposium on 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp in Cracow.





