Naama Issachar: Touching that so many people pray for me

The Israeli who is imprisoned in Russia excited to receive letter from the activists pushing for her release.

Yitzhak Shoshan, who sent a letter to Naama Issachar containing messages from activists pushing for her release from the Russian prison, received a reply from Naama which he published on his Facebook page on Monday.

“Thank you for taking the time to write me comments of others. I’m touched that so many people pray for me and say they think of me as a daughter/sister/friend,” wrote Naama.

“My two good friends are from Ariel, I have been there many times. Thank you for sending a picture from the coast of Tel Aviv, the beach is my favorite place,” she added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said earlier on Monday that he met with Naama Issachar's mother and expressed hope that he would be able to advance her release in his meeting with President Vladimir Putin this Thursday.

"I met Yaffa today, Naama Issachar's mother. I hugged her on behalf of you all, and told her that as the Kremlin released today, I am expected to meet with President Putin on Thursday and discuss a pardon with her. I hope like you for good news," said Netanyahu.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov referred to various reports about the possibility of the release of Naama Issachar, noting that his country never discussed such issues in the media.

However, Peskov noted that the issue will be raised during Putin's visit to Israel this week.

"This issue is likely to be raised during Putin's close contacts with Netanyahu," he said, adding that it was "better to wait" for new details.