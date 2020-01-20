Honduras declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

The Honduran government formally declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization Monday.

“We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing,” said Luis Suazo, Honduras’ deputy security minister.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced the move early Monday morning.

“Tomorrow, coinciding with the third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial conference, the National Defense and Security Council of Honduras will designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization the culmination of security policies expressed over several years," Hernandez tweeted.

“In 2018 and 2019 Honduras participated in the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial conference, that has focused attention on the presence and activities of Hezbollah in Latin America.”