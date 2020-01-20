'Blue & White' Campaign: Religious population can make different choices

The "Blue and White" party claims that in the last elections it identified a large number of religiously observant voters who adopted the party as their new political base.

Party representatives noted that several candidates at the top of the list are affiliated with the Religious Zionist sector including Elazar Stern, Yoaz Hendel, Hili Trooper, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Tehila Friedman, Michal Kotler, Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz, and others.

To facilitate the campaign, a special headquarters has been set up for the Religious Zionist population headed by Religious Zionist MKs and other sectoral figures. The campaign will be activated across various channels including the field, digital messages, communications and the media, and it will appeal to a variety of sectors within the Religious Zionist population.

The campaign headquarters noted: "Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) and Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (National Union) represent only a small section of Religious Zionism. There is a large audience that adheres to different values and believes in the historical role that Religious Zionism plays in State leadership."

"In the course of the recent elections, we observed a significant increase in the number of 'Blue and White' voters from within the religious population. We regard appealing to this sector as strategically important, because its members are seeking a new political home characterized by national propriety, values and integrity; a haven that will preserve Israel as well as its Jewish and democratic values," they added.

The campaign will be led by the "Mashrukit" advertising agency, which has stood behind many political campaigns, including the 2013 and 2015 political campaigns of the Jewish Home party, and local campaigns across the country.

Watch the Hebrew video here: