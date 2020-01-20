Fire sparked by explosion in northern Israel, leaving 3 injured

2 men seriously injured in explosion in northern Israel, with a third moderately injured.

תיעוד: רגע הפיצוץ במסגריה בטמרה

At least three people were injured in an explosion Monday morning in the northern Israeli town of Tamra.

Two men, roughly 30 years of age, suffered serious injuries in the explosion, while a 23-year-old man suffered moderate injuries.

The explosion also sparked a large fire, which included the destruction and burning of chemical tanks.

MDA and United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs were dispatched to the scene of the explosion, treating the injured and evacuating them to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Firefighting teams have also been dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze sparked by the explosion.

United Hatzalah regional director Naftali Rotenberg said it was still unclear what caused the explosion.

"United Hatzalah volunteers treated numerous people suffering various degrees of injuries as a result of the explosion. It has not yet been determined what caused the explosion. Our volunteers will be staying on the field until all the injured are treated and transported from the scene."