MK Hauser: Heba Yazbak shouldn't be in the Knesset

Blue and White's MK Hauser compares terror-supporting MK Yazbak to Jewish anti-terror candidate, says she 'shouldn't be in the Knesset.'

Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser on Monday explained his party's decision to support the request to disqualify Joint Arab List MK Heba Yazbak from running for the next Knesset.

"MK Yazbak crossed the line drawn by the legislators regarding supporting terror organizations," Hauser said. "She is continuing the same unfortunate path of the Joint Arab List, which challenges the continuation of Israel as a Jewish, democratic state."

"Just like we prevented [Otzma Yehudit candidate Bentzi] Gopstein from running for Knesset due to his statements, so, too, Yazbak does not need to sit in the Knesset due to her identification with violent struggle and terror.

"Freedom of expression is a basic principle in Israel, but it is not an absolute principle. Anyone who identifies with terror groups and turns murderers into cultural heroes needs to be shown where the line is."