Keshet and HBO will develop TV series on killing of Hezbollah's Imad Mughniyeh

Israeli Keshet Studios teams with HBO for series based on Ronen Bergman's hit book Rise and Kill First.

Keshet Studios, the US branch of Keshet International, is currently working on a number of significant projects. The Israeli content body continues to record outstanding achievements in the US.

It was reported that one of the interesting projects is a drama production that is being developed by HBO, which is based on Ronen Bergman's best-selling book Rise and Kill First. 'Bethlehem' director Yuval Adler, has joined the project as a writer and director.

The series will feature the unprecedented cooperation between the CIA and Mossad intelligence agencies in the killing of Imad Mughniyeh, the second in command of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in 2008.

The producers in charge will be Bergman and Adler, along with the other producers from Keshet: Avi Nir, Alon Strozman and Peter Tregut.

This is Keshet's second collaboration with HBO, following the short series "Our Boys."

Another project is a drama called "LA BREA" produced by Keshet Studio, which was commissioned to pilot by NBC. The producers responsible for Keshet are Avi Nir, Alon Strozman, Rachel Kaplan and Peter Tregut.

The "LA BREA" plot will open with a massive sinkhole that mysteriously opens in Los Angeles as it rips a family in two, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When half the family finds themselves alongside a group of strangers, the family members must struggle for their own survival and find their way home.

The writer of the series is David Applebaum, who created with Keshet in 2017 the series "Wisdom of the Crowd", which was developed based on an Israeli format by Shira Haddad and Dror Mishani, and aired on CBS.

Another project is a drama that is being developed by Rainbow Studio along with Guy Nathib and Jamie Ray Newman, the 2019 Academy Award winners for the short film "Skin." The series, "The Stuntwoman," will deal with the story of Julie Ann Johnson, the first Hollywood stuntwoman of the 1960s and 1970s, who led a female revolution and brought about a historic change in Hollywood.

Over the past two months, Keshet International and Gal Gadot and Yaron Varasano's production company have brochures for a US movie based on Dorit Rabinian's book, "Fence." Also, ABC Network announced the rise of the series "Be With It" in its US remake in April.

Another set of Keshet Studios, NBC Studios and Sony Studios, "Lincoln," based on the book series "The Bone Collector," surfaced this month on NBC and delivered handsome ratings data at launch.

This is in addition to the two full-length films that Keshet Studios has created, developed and produced: "The Sound of Silence" sold for distribution to the World Sony and premiered at the prestigious Sundance Festival, and "Save Yourself, also selected for screening at Sundance.

Keshet International is ranked as the world's 5th largest distribution company for content content (ranked between FOX and ABC, by K7 rating).

The CEO of Keshet Avi Nir was recently selected for the third consecutive year for the list of 500 influencers in Variety Magazine's global entertainment industry. Last June, he received the Vision Award from the Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles in recognition of his work in the global content industry.