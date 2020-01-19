Police prepare for visit of world leaders

Israel Police mobilize for visit of dozens of world leaders for marking of 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The Israeli police are currently completing preparations for Operation "Face of the Future", the name of the police code given to events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Thousands of police, Border Police, and volunteers will be deployed this Tuesday to provide security, maintain public order and direct the movement during the operation expected in Israel later this week, culminating in ceremonies to be held at Yad Vashem this Thursday.

Police preparations will focus on a number of areas, in particular: the Ben Gurion Airport, the Jerusalem area and the surrounding areas, and the main roads leading to the capital.

In addition to deploying troops on the ground, dashboards and police centers will operate in an enhanced manner to ensure effective command and control throughout the operation. Preparing for the operation will include, among other things, a national police information management center in the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

Police note that during the operation itself, and especially from Wednesday to Thursday, inclusive, traffic disruptions and blockages are expected on various routes within the city of Jerusalem. Also, there may be changes in the traffic arrangements in the main routes leading to the city for short and fixed periods of time.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in Israel on Wednesday at 1:30 PM. On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence will land at Ben Gurion Airport. The Vice President will land at 11:30 PM.