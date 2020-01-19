Kinneret rises 6.5 cm

Sea of Galilee now 191.5 centimeters from the upper red line amidst heavy winter rains.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 6 .5 centimeters (2.5 inches) over the weekend as heavy rains fell across the country.

This morning the level is 210 meters and 71.5 centimeters below sea level. The current water level is 191.5 centimeters lower than the upper red line which marks a 'fill' Kinneret.

The winter weather will continue in the coming days. Tomorrow it will rain in the north and center, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

There is concern over flooding in the rivers of Judea and the Dead Sea area. Winds will intensify and temperatures will be lower than normal.

On Tuesday, rains will continue. There is a chance of snow in the central mountains, including Jerusalem. Temperatures will drop further and become colder than the seasonal average.

On Wednesday the rain will continue. Temperatures will rise slightly but will remain below normal for the season.