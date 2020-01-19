'When I am PM, Italy will recognize J'lem as Israel's capital'

Leading Italian prime ministerial candidate Matteo Salvini also says that the EU must ban the activities of the BDS movement.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing "Lega" party in Italy and the country’s leading prime ministerial candidate, told Israel Hayom that the EU must ban the activities of the BDS movement.

According to Salvini, hatred of Israel is a dangerous crime. Asked how the EU could be brought to understand this, he said: "We need to start working on it in schools, among young people. I spent 9 years in the EP and I can tell you that the European institutions - never mind the UN institutions - are no friends of Israel.”

“Therefore, I believe we should not focus on these institutions but on the new generations,” Salvini concluded. “Those who want to erase the State of Israel should know that we are their enemies. Israel is an ally. This must be taught in schools and universities."

Salvini also said that, should he become prime minister, Italy would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.