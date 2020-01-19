When Liberman met Regev in the studio

Liberman refused to wish Regev a good week as they met in Channel 13's studio. "I only say 'Shavua Tov' to human beings.'"

ליברמן מסרב להתייחס לרגב

An ugly confrontation occurred on Saturday night between Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Culture Minister Miri Regev from the Likud at the Channel 13 News studio.

Regev greeted Liberman with “Shavua Tov” (lit. Good Week, the greeting used to express good wishes for the coming week following Shabbat) as she entered the studio and he left, but Liberman refused to return the gesture, saying, "I only say Shavua Tov to human beings."

Regev responded and said, "What a terrible statement that is. These are the people who want unity. The most important part is that [MK Ahmed] Tibi is a human being."

Regev later commented on the incident on her Facebook page, writing, "This chauvinistic and misogynistic statement has no place in the discourse between men and women, and has no place at all. You can disagree, you can criticize, but no one has the right to behave this way. Liberman has no respect and no basic human dignity, and I have nothing to say except to condemn such behavior.”

“Woe to us if this is the man who wants to bring unity to the people of Israel,” she added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned Liberman’s comments as well.

"Liberman's behavior is inhumane and disrespectful. In contrast, Minister Miri Regev acted politely and respectfully. We are proud of her activity as Culture and Sports Minister, as she broke the left-wing monopoly in culture, brought culture to the periphery and greatly promoted the Israeli sports in the international arena," said Netanyahu.