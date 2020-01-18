These are the world leaders who will attend the 75th World Holocaust Forum this week

Kings, princes, presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers to converge on Jerusalem, commemorate the Holocaust. This is the full list.

Kings, princes, presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers will converge on Jerusalem this week for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

The race for hotel rooms has been frenetic and the prestigious hotels have mainly been booked on a "first come first served" basis with a few exceptions.

The King David Hotel lobby is bedecked with the flags of many nations. The Irish flag was removed when Ireland backed out of this significant event. The Irish Government has a tradition of blundering their relationship with Israel.

Another nation not sending its top leader is Poland. This is partly due to a disagreement with Israel over the Polish refusal to admit that many Poles not only assisted the Germans but killed Jews and took their properties in the aftermath of the war.

French President, Emmanuel Macron will be staying in the King David Hotel. Britain's Prince Charles will also he hosted at the King David Hotel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be staying at the David Citadel Hotel.

Because the American delegation was late in confirming their attendance, both Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will be staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The theme of the event will be "“Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism.”

Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army on 27 January, 1945. There were 7,000 survivors in the camp, mostly sick and dying.

An estimated 1,300,000 men, women and children were deported to Auschwitz between 1940-1945. Of these, at least 1,100,000 were murdered.

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum will take place at Yad Vashem and Israel's President Rivlin will host 40 of the world leaders at a dinner and discussion at the President's Residence.

The list of world leaders attending include:

US Vice President Mike Pence

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

President of France Emmanuel Macron

President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen

Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette

Governor-General of Australia David Hurley

President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Prince Charles of Britain

King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander

King Felipe VI of Spain

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella

President of Slovenia Borut Pahor

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President of Hungary János Áder

President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos

Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven

President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zolenskyy

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis

President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš

President of Albania Ilir Meta

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili

Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Ināra Mūrniece

President of Moldova Igor Dodon

Minister of State of Monaco Serge Telle

Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus

President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić

President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

President of Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski

President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović

President of the European Council Charles Michel

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli

Vatican Representative Kurt Koch