Netanyahu on Naama Issachar: I am much more optimistic

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a video published shortly before the start of Shabbat that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday about the case of Naama Issachar, the Israeli backpacker who was sentenced to a 7.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of drug smuggling.

"I spoke again yesterday with President Putin regarding Naama. I felt that he has genuine readiness to reach a solution,” said Netanyahu.

“I am much more optimistic. I cannot go into details but we will continue to do everything in order to bring Naama home. And until then, we will continue to support both her family and her," he added.

On Thursday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Putin is considering granting a pardon to Issachar before his visit to Israel next Thursday.

Yaffa Issachar, Naama's mother, responded to the report and said, "In these very sensitive moments, I have nothing to add - except for the prayer I say in my heart, along with so many in Israel, for Naama's return home."

