Unmasking Iranian and Palestinian hybrid warfare against Israel

Iran’s hybrid warfare involving proxies in Gaza and Lebanon deflected attention from its activities building missiles and rockets in Syria.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon interview Dan Diker, Director of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs' (JCPA) Program to Counter Political Warfare.

Diker and Adam Shay of the JCPA have published a new monograph "The PACBI Deception: Unmasked – Terror Links and Political Warfare Masquerading as Human Rights."

Diker alleges Iran’s hybrid warfare involving proxies like the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon deflected attention from its activities building missile and rocket facilities in Syria to attack Israel.

He said that close intelligence cooperation between Israel’s Mossad, the US and several Western Intelligence agencies enabled the US to redeploy carrier and bomber forces to confront Iran's threatening US allies and assets in the Gulf region.

In his book, Diker drew attention to the recent sixth meeting of the Palestinian Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel. The BDS National Committee brought together the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces (PNIF) terrorist groups composed of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Palestinian Liberation Front, and PFLP General Command to deceive the West.

It has masqueraded as a grassroots, non-violent human rights organization advocating BDS, while seeking to destroy the Jewish nation of Israel. Diker noted that the activities of the international BDS campaign have had no economic impact on Israel's GDP. Rather it is meant to depict Israel as a violator of human rights, endeavoring to delegitimize and demonize it.