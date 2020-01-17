Yisrael Beytenu demands: Disqualify Arab MK

Yisrael Beytenu says it will ask Central Election Committee to disqualify MK Heba Yazbak over expressions of support for terrorists.

The Yisrael Beytenu party said on Thursday it will ask the Central Election Committee to disqualify the candidacy of MK Heba Yazbak from the Joint List.

Among other things, Yazbak expressed regret over the elimination of terrorist Samir Kuntar, who smashed the skull of four-year-old Einat Haran in the Nahariya terror attack in 1979. Furthermore, Yazbak praised terrorist Ravi Sultani, who was convicted of holding contacts with Hezbollah and of following Gabi Ashkenazi with the purpose of assassinating him.

Yazbak has previously been criticized by the President of the Supreme Court, who said her statements amounted to support for a terrorist organization.

Yisrael Beytenu said it will appeal to all members of the Central Election Committee this Sunday to ask that they join the request to disqualify Yazbak from running in the March 2 election.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, who also serves as deputy chairman of the Central Election Committee, said on Thursday evening, "The law preventing terrorist supporters from running for the Israeli Knesset was born precisely to prevent candidates such as MK Yazbak from entering the Israeli Knesset. A person who publicly expressed support for terrorists and terror activists cannot enjoy the pleasures of Israeli democracy that she seeks to eradicate. I urge the members of all Zionist factions to join Yisrael Beytenu and submit the request for the disqualification of the terrorist supporter Yazbak.”

MK Yazbak responded to the Yisrael Beytenu statement and said, "All the allegations raised in Yisrael Beytenu’s statement were debated and rejected by both the Central Election Committee and the Supreme Court. This is a request for disqualification the sole purpose of which is populism and delegitimization."