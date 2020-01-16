Dozens of world leaders in Jerusalem for Holocaust Forum pose complex security challenge

The forum marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the third-largest gathering of world leaders in Israel.

The city of Jerusalem and Israel Police are in the last stages of preparing for a complex security challenge with the arrival of dozens of leaders for the fifth annual World Holocaust Forum next week.

This year's forum, which will take place on Thursday, January 23 at Yad Vashem, will mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp

At least 47 world leaders are visiting Israel to attend the forum. It will also be the first official visit of Prince Charles of Britain and only the second official visit to Israel by a British royal family member since the founding of the Israeli state in 1948. In Israeli history, the only two events which drew a larger gathering of international leaders were the funerals of Shimon Peres in 2016 and Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

President Reuven Rivlin is hosting about 40 of the leaders at an official dinner and discussion at the President's Residence the day before the forum, at which King Felipe VI of Spain will deliver a speech.

Holocaust scholar Prof. Yehuda Bauer is delivering an address at the forum and the song "The Last Survivor" will be sung by Israeli singers Amir Benayoun, Miri Mesika and David D'Or. The forum and the gathering at the President's Residence will be broadcast live.

Many leaders will be staying at the King David Hotel in downtown Jerusalem and the necessary security arrangements will cause many of the surrounding streets to be closed off and traffic jams in the capital city are expected.

List of world leaders attending the World Holocaust Forum: