'Religious Zionism agrees with us on most issues'

MK Yoaz Hendel says Blue and White is a home for the national religious public and stresses: "Look at who really represents you."

הנדל: "הציונות הדתית המתונה לא מרגישה נח עם סמוטריץ' ובן גביר"

MK Yoaz Hendel of the Blue and White party spoke to Arutz Sheva on Wednesday about the values that are shared by both his party and the national religious public which, he claims, make the Blue and White party a home for this public.

“I think that Blue and White represents a perception of the people of Israel and the land of Israel. We agree on most things and I suggest to my friends from religious Zionism that they look at who truly represents them on issues of religion and state, who represents them on economic issues and on other issues, and I think they’ll find a true home here,” said Hendel.

“I’m not convinced,” he continued, “that the moderate religious Zionism, let’s call it that, feels comfortable with [Itamar] Ben Gvir or with [Bezalel] Smotrich or others, and therefore I call on them to join us.”

Hendel hinted at a possible partnership after the election between his party and Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, saying there would have been a spot for them on the Blue and White slate.

“I think that their true positions are not far from those of Blue and White, both on the unity in Israeli society and also on political issues. I haven’t seen until now that the Bennett-Bibi government annexed even one centimeter [of land], I haven’t seen them taking any big right-wing steps, I’ve mostly seen them disgracing themselves in the face of Hamas in Gaza and freezing construction in Jerusalem, but I think that the belief in the unity of the people of Israel and the fear of a civil war is enough to move people towards forming friendships in politics, and I hope that the day after the election, we will be able to form a real, serious Zionist coalition,” he said.

Hendel tried to calm the fears that a narrow government supported by the Joint List will be formed.

"We will not sit with the Joint List in the same government. Our government will be a Zionist one composed only of parties that recognize the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and therefore we will not sit with the Joint List which provokes separatism and not with the Kahanists either,” he stressed.